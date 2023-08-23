Bemidji School District Asks Parents to Fill Out Application for Educational Benefits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The first day of school is just around the corner, and so is the first day for free, universal school meals in Minnesota.

This fall, Bemidji Area Schools will be participating in the program. But while some parents might not think they will have to fill out the Application for Education Benefits now, the district is asking them to still submit it, as they find it important for funding that goes beyond the lunch room.

“The benefit for filling out an Application for Education Benefits is actually beyond the free meal need. It’s more of a need for the district,” says Bemidji Area Schools Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator Tammie Colley.

After the Minnesota Legislature passed an education spending and policy bill last session, school districts like Bemidji have had the chance to access some of those appropriations.

“We look at the impact of the funds to Bemidji. We’re a district that generally runs a little bit higher expenses because we have additional student needs,” said Superintendent Jeremy Olson. “And so when the state brings funds to Bemidji Area Schools, of course, that’s appreciated.”

Filling out the Application for Education Benefits form can help students qualify for additional benefits, such as reduced activity, shop and book fees, having AP and ACT testing fees waived, and more opportunities for scholarships.

Parents can fill out the form on the Bemidji Area Schools website or submit it in person at the Food Services office at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.