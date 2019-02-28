Lakeland PBS
Bemidji School Bus Involved In Minor Crash While Transporting Students During Field Trip

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 28 2019
A Bemidji school bus carrying Bemidji Middle School students on a field trip was involved in a minor crash Thursday morning.

According to an email sent to parents from Bemidji Middle School Principal Drew Hildenbrand, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning the bus was struck by a car while occupied by Bemidji Middle School Sigma Pod students. The students were on their way to a tour of Northwest Technical College at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries and the bus sustained no apparent damage during the incident. All students were transferred to another bus to complete the tour of Northwest Technical College.

Rachel Johnson
