Apr 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji School Board Approves Contract Agreement with Teachers’ Union

The Bemidji School Board has approved a new contract agreement with the Bemidji Education Association.

BEA members approved the contract last week, and school board members unanimously supported the agreement at the district’s school board meeting on Monday night.

Educators had been working without a contract after the previous one expired on June 30 of last year. Prior to the new agreement, BEA members held multiple rallies in Bemidji to gather the community’s support.

