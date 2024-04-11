Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Rotary Sponsoring Five High School Students for Leadership Camp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Pharmacy Robot Named Phyllis is Filling Prescriptions at Sanford Bemidji
Community
Brainerd Boys’ Tennis Under New Management with Homegrown Head Coach
Community
Lakeland PBS Wins Four ‘Eric Sevareid’ Journalism Awards
Sports
BSU Softball Ends 10-Game Skid with Doubleheader Split Against St. Cloud State
Scroll To Top