Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore

A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to the Holiday parking lot.

According to the press release, on February 5, at about 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of an individual threatening suicide. The caller told officials the person was also stating they were armed with a knife and firearm.

Law enforcement worked with the Headwaters Crisis Negotiations Team to communicate with the individual. Since the man was reportedly making specific threats toward responders, remote communication was initiated. Physical contact was not attempted at first. The negotiations carried on for about an hour-and-a-half. These attempts included trying to find ways to resolve and de-escalate the situation. However, during the negotiations, the man said he intended to end the situation in a “gunfight.”

At about 6 p.m., officers engaged with the individual after he refused to follow negotiations commands. After identifying an opportunity, officers apprehended the suspect with a hands-on tactic and without further incident.

No firearm was located on the suspect. He was taken into custody for treatment purposes.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance assisted on the scene.

