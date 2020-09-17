Bemidji Police Discuss Security for Upcoming Presidential Rally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With President Trump’s upcoming Bemidji rally just two days away, law enforcement has been busy making preparations. The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office have been working with event organizers and the Secret Service to ensure safety for both those attending the event and those who are not.

President Trump’s upcoming rally will take place at Bemidji Aviation Services, and so the area near the airport has been declared as a safe zone, meaning it will have some restrictions on the day of the rally. There will also be special requirements for those attending the event. There is an order currently in place in the state of Minnesota mandating face coverings and social distancing.

The sheriff’s office plans on posting press releases and updates on their social media pages as more information is available within the next couple of days.

