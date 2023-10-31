Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Continuing to Investigate Jeremy Jourdain’s Disappearance 7 Years Later

Lakeland News — Oct. 31 2023

Jeremy Jourdain (Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department)

It was seven years ago today that Jeremy Jourdain was last seen in Bemidji.

Jourdain was 17 at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen in the area of 6th Street SE and Wood Avenue SE in Bemidji. Numerous searches have taken place since then, but investigators are still searching for answers.

The Bemidji Police Department is continuing to investigate Jourdain’s disappearance as an active case and would like to bring closure for the Jourdain family and the community. Detectives are following leads and tips from the public in the hopes of finding answer’s for Jourdain’s family and friends who are still missing him.

Jourdain was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan shoes. Anyone who has any information on the location or disappearance of Jeremy Jourdain is encouraged to come forward. You can remain anonymous.

There are numerous ways you can leave tips:

  • Call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 and tell the dispatcher you have information on Jeremy Jourdain. They will direct you to an officer or detective.
  • You can leave a tip with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).
  • You can reach Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org or call them toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Detectives say your tip could be the key piece of information needed to resolve the case and bring Jourdain home.

By — Lakeland News

