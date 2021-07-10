Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting T-shirt Fundraiser for Youth Scholarships

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last year, COVID-19 left a huge impact on businesses such as restaurants, gyms, hair salons, and more, but the pandemic has also affected other areas such as registration numbers for summer camps.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation started a t-shirt fundraiser to go towards their youth scholarship fund. The fundraiser started last year as a way to help families with the cost of summer camp activities.

All proceeds made from the T-shirt fundraiser will go towards the youth scholarship fund. Shirts can be ordered through July 28.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today