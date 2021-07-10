Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting T-shirt Fundraiser for Youth Scholarships

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 9 2021

Last year, COVID-19 left a huge impact on businesses such as restaurants, gyms, hair salons, and more, but the pandemic has also affected other areas such as registration numbers for summer camps.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation started a t-shirt fundraiser to go towards their youth scholarship fund. The fundraiser started last year as a way to help families with the cost of summer camp activities.

All proceeds made from the T-shirt fundraiser will go towards the youth scholarship fund. Shirts can be ordered through July 28.

