Bemidji Non-Profit “Project for Change” Celebrates Black History

Bemidji community members came together on Saturday to celebrate Black history.

As February has been nationally recognized as Black History Month for almost 50 years, the Bemidji organization “Project for Change” wanted to educate the community about its historical impact.

The event saw many people come to the Headwaters Peace Center to celebrate and learn about the importance of Black people in America. A general overview of their history was provided during a presentation from guest speaker Jered Pigeon, the Diversity and Inclusion Director at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

During Pigeon’s presentation, he shared important dates, such as when Africans were first enslaved and taken to America or the birth of the first African American. A group discussion also took place that focused the impact and importance of Black history in the Bemidji area.

The event included raffle item giveaways and a potluck with soul food to further represent the impact of Black culture and history in Bemidji.

