Bemidji Man Charged After High-Speed Chase, Alleged Assault on Officers
A 31-year-old Bemidji man led police on a high-speed chase through Clearbrook and Gonvick Thursday evening and is facing charges for felony assault after officers say he attacked them with a knife and bear mace.
The chase started in Clearbrook around 6:20 p.m. when an officer with the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department attempted to stop Dakota Medicine in Clearbrook because there were several warrants out for Medicine. He led officers on a pursuit with speeds reaching in excess of 110 mph.
Eventually, Medicine fled on foot into a home and barricaded himself in a bedroom. When officers made entry into the barricaded room, they report that Medicine attacked them with a knife and bear mace. Officers were able to disarm Medicine and arrested him.
Several officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.
