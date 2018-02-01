DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji High School Students Honored With HOBY Scholarship

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Lions Club held a ceremony today to honor a few kids from Bemidji High School. Two students were presented with the Hue O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Scholarship with each scholarship worth $650. The girls will also get to attend a leadership conference down in the cities in June. The students were selected because of their leadership qualities and dedication to education. It all starts with a nomination from a BHS staff member.

Steve Caron, a Bemidji Lions Club Board Member says, “Either a faculty member or other person that they’ve worked with at the high school nominates them to be able to apply for the scholarship, and then they’re required to write an essay talking about their goals and what they feel leadership is about.”

After the essay, finalists are invited to an interview where Lions Club board members and staff from BHS select the ultimate winners. Those winners were Ellie Ingals and Katrina Evenwool. At the ceremony, each girl gave a speech about their achievements and what they’re most looking forward to in the future. Last year’s winner Emma Muller also gave a speech. The girls were asked what advice they’d give to younger students.

Ingals says “I hope that they learn to get interested in service and leadership too because it’s honestly a great thing and especially being able to give back to our community.”

Evenwool says, “I just hope that I teach the younger kids just to care about other people and just to think of others before yourself.”

Muller adds, “I’m just hoping people can see that there are different aspects of being a leader. You don’t just have to be a vocal leader. There’s also quiet leaders that are needed also.”

The Bemidji Lions Club has been giving the scholarship out since 2010.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ridesharing App “Lyft” Lands In Bemidji

South Shore Site Selected For 2019 Hockey Day Minnesota

Sanford Center Hosts Outdoor Sports Show

Bemidji Police Set Up Safe Spots For Internet Buying & Selling

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Potato Cabbage Bites

Baked Potato-Cabbage Bites 1 egg 1 medium potato (7 to 8 ounces), unpeeled, grated 1 cup (3 ounces) chopped cabbage 1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Baked Potato Cabbage Bites

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Gobblers Looking To Polish Strengths Down The Stretch

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Tri-County Health Care Uses Grant for Opioid Management Program

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

2020 Census Preparation Underway for Local Communities

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Sens. Ruud, Housley To Hold Listening Sessions On Long-Term Care And Aging

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.