Bemidji High School Marching Band Prepares For Chicago

It has the sound of an epic superhero feature film, but that sound is coming from the Bemidji High School Marching Band, which has been practicing each day to fine tune this year’s marching band show. Titled “Invincible,” it’s considered a step above previous marching band routines.

For the band’s drum majors, this year’s routine has a higher level of difficulty, requiring more focus and a lot more practice. But practice always makes perfect, and while doing so, they’re making memories that will last a lifetime.

Normally, the final performance for the BHS Marching Band is in Bemidji with its appearance in the annual Water Carnival Grand Parade. But this year, that appearance will only be a warm-up for a much larger regional stage in Chicago.

With only a few opportunities to perform locally, every performance is another warm-up for the marching band’s showcase appearance on a regional and national stage for Chicago’s 4th of July parade.

If you would like to catch a performance by the Bemidji High School Marching Band, you can do so during the Water Carnival Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2nd through downtown Bemidji.