Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School Hosts First-Ever Unified Basketball Game

Chaz MootzFeb. 9 2023

For the first time ever, a Unified basketball game took place at Bemidji High School, and a jam-packed crowd was on-hand to witness the big game.

The Lumberjacks Unified Basketball team defeated the Menhaga Unified Basketball team 54-40 on Wednesday. Both Bemidji and Menahga will be competing at the Minnesota Unified Basketball State Tournament later this month at the Target Center.

Unified Sports combine people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by the principle that training together and competing together is a path to friendship and understanding.

The Bemidji High School gymnasium was filled with community members, BHS students, Bemidji State student-athletes and coaches, the BHS pep band, and the BHS cheerleading squad. KBUN play-by-play announcer Joel Hoover was the PA announcer. Bryan and Jackie Stoffel are the Bemidji Unified Basketball team’s co-head coaches. The Menhaga Unified Basketball head coach is Isaiah Hahn.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Defeats Bemidji in Section 8AA Quarterfinals

In Business: Bemidji’s Cool Threads Provides Stylish Custom Apparel

Bemidji Boys Wrestling Dominates at Home Triangular

Roseau Boys Hockey Continues Win Streak Over Bemidji on the Road

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.