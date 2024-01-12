Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Blanked by Rival Moorhead at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After an autograph session with two BSU men’s hockey players returning from the 2024 World Junior Championship, the Bemidji girls’ hockey team took to the ice Thursday night, welcoming Section 8AA rival Moorhead to town.

The Lumberjacks were 11-8 coming off a 4-1 victory against Fergus Falls and are receiving votes in the state Class AA rankings, but they had their work cut out for them with the Spuds, who came in ranked 6th and had won their last six meetings.

Moorhead extended their win streak to seven by blanking Bemidji 1-0. The Lumberjacks must win two of their final five games to have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

