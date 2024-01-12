Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Blanked by Rival Moorhead at Home

Lakeland News — Jan. 11 2024

After an autograph session with two BSU men’s hockey players returning from the 2024 World Junior Championship, the Bemidji girls’ hockey team took to the ice Thursday night, welcoming Section 8AA rival Moorhead to town.

The Lumberjacks were 11-8 coming off a 4-1 victory against Fergus Falls and are receiving votes in the state Class AA rankings, but they had their work cut out for them with the Spuds, who came in ranked 6th and had won their last six meetings.

Moorhead extended their win streak to seven by blanking Bemidji 1-0. The Lumberjacks must win two of their final five games to have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Pohlkamp, Magnussen Return from World Junior Championship

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Moorhead on the Road

Bemidji Welcomes 1st Veterans Home of Northwest Minnesota

Bemidji Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Knife Attack Last May

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.