BSU Men’s Hockey’s Pohlkamp, Magnussen Return from World Junior Championship

Two members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team have returned from competing for their respective nations at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kasper Magnussen, who competed for Team Norway, and United States gold medalist Eric Pohlkamp signed autographs and took photos with Beaver hockey fans ahead of the Bemidji girls’ hockey game at the Bemidji Community Arena Thursday night.

Magnussen played in all five hockey games for Norway, earning one assist. Brainerd native Pohlkamp played in all seven games, posting three points off one goal and two assists to help the US to a perfect 6-0 record and the gold medal.

Both players reflected on the opportunity to compete on such a big stage, and what it means to the kids who came to see them.

“I mean, I think about it and I was in their shoes probably 10 years ago,” said Pohlkamp. “To throw the World Junior jersey on, I mean, just playing with all those guys, those big name players too, I mean they’re first-round draft picks, and we had 15 of them on our team and just being able to compete with them every day. I mean, just putting it on, even putting the socks on, looking in your stall and the jersey and your name tag right next to the USA logo is, it’s awesome.”

“Of course, it was a very special feeling to be a part of that team and compete for World Juniors. It’s kind of surreal, actually, but I’m very glad for the opportunity I got there and be able to sign autographs for these kids, so I’m up for doing that,” Magnussen said. “It’s cool for the program and cool for Bemidji as a town, so it’s very special and it’s fun to be able to play that tournament, for sure.”

Magnussen and Pohlkamp made history as the first two active members of the BSU men’s hockey team to compete at the World Junior Championship, with Pohlkamp being the first to medal at the tournament.

