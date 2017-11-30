Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Wildfire

Ideal conditions for wildfires have the Bemidji Fire Department responding to grass fires.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department Facebook page, a small wildfire was put out Wednesday in Grant Valley Township. There was no report of any injuries or property damage.

Windy and dry conditions the past few days are increasing the possibility of wildfires in the Bemidji area.

The Bemidji Fire Department says to use caution when burning and disposing of wood stoves ashes.