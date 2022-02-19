Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Curling Club Sets the Rink for Junior Bonspiel

Mary BalstadFeb. 18 2022

The Bemidji Curling Club will host a junior bonspiel tomorrow at the curling rink. 29 teams of athletes from both northern Minnesota and North Dakota will compete for first place.

Despite the uncertain roads and weather conditions, plenty of young curling enthusiasts will aim to sweep the competition and slide into first. Leading the junior bonspiel is Jaime Quello, a member of the Bemidji Curling Club, who says this particular tournament draws in a wide range of players.

Some teams have dropped out of the tournament due to current road conditions. However, the tournament is still planned to begin on time, just with an adjustment bracket with two divisions of under 21 and under 14.

By — Mary Balstad

