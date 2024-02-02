Bemidji Cross Country & Track Athletes Schouten, Termont to Compete at Next Level

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High School has two more student-athletes ready to compete at the collegiate level, this time from cross country and track and field.

Isaac Schouten, who will be attending Wisconsin-Eau Claire, made his first state tournament appearance this year after finishing in the top five at the Section 8AAA meet.

“I didn’t think I was gonna run in college until cross country season last year when those seniors starting signing, and it was just something that I’ve wanted to do since then and it was amazing to find a coach like Dan [Schwamberger], they seem like a team that’s up-and-coming, they’re going to do some big things soon,” explained Schouten.

Will Termont will be making his way to the University of North Dakota. He was a two-time state participant in cross country and this season’s Section 8AAA individual champion.

“It feels really exciting, getting to – knowing that I’ll get to continue doing the sport that I love so much as I go off into college,” said Termont. “When you’re on hour-long runs together, just talking the whole time, enjoy just being together being with other people.”

February 7 is National Signing Day for all Division I and II student-athletes who are signing their national letters of intent. We will have coverage of that for you next Wednesday on Lakeland News.

