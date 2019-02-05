Bemidji Concert Series Presents “The Hornheads”

Bemidji State University’s music department is bringing professional talent to the bold north with their annual Bemidji Concert Series.

BSU’s music department started the Bemidji Concert Series back in 2001 to reinforce Bemidji’s reputation as a cultural center in northern Minnesota. The series features around four or more concerts by professional musicians. Tonight, Minneapolis-based group The Hornheads performed. Bringing the professionals up provides a unique opportunity for BSU students.

Miriam Webber, the executive director of the Bemidji concert series, says, “The great thing about the concert series is we bring a group in to perform but they usually perform a master class with students, so our jazz band played for The Hornheads this afternoon and got some feedback from professional artists about some of the music they’re playing and how to play better.”

The last concert of the season will be held on March 31st.