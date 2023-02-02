Bemidji Community Remembers Longtime Leader Bill Howe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bill Howe was a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Howe, who passed away last week, was a man who spent 94 years uplifting his community and creating as many friendships as he possibly could. Whether it was with his annual golf tournament, or through his weekly coffee house meetups, Howe was an individual who clearly left his mark on the community.

“There aren’t a lot of people that you get the opportunity to meet in your lifetime that make an impact on you and others in such a positive way, that I just am blessed to have been able to spend the number of years I did with Bill Howe and call him my friend,” said friend and colleague Marla Patrias.

Howe was deeply involved in many facets of the community, from serving on the area school board and running a local bank to being a founding member of the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. With all he did, he was a tried-and-true member of the Bemidji community.

“There isn’t much that Bill didn’t touch in our community,” said friend and colleague John Baer. “When it came to his efforts to be engaged within the community, he was terrific.”

Feb. 1, 2023 would have been Bill’s 95th birthday. He spent most of his adult life supporting the Bemidji community, as well as BSU, so much so that his name has been immortalized on BSU’s Founders Walk.

Through the support he gave his community, and the many friendships he obtained throughout his lifetime, Howe’s presence is something that will likely be felt in the community for a very long time.

“His legacy continues to thrive in our community,” said Baer. “Bill Howe was just a phenomenal, fine man. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

The BSU men’s hockey team will be honoring Howe this weekend, as he was a member of the university’s second and third hockey teams, and also a longtime fan of the Beavers.

