Longtime Bemidji Community Leader Bill Howe Passes Away at 94

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community is remembering longtime community leader Bill Howe, who passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 94.

Howe graduated from Bemidji High School in 1946 and went on to play three sports at Bemidji State College. He went on to become president of Northern National Bank in Bemidji in 1968 and served in that role until he retired in 1985.

Howe supported many causes and organizations during his time in Bemidji. He received the Outstanding BSU Alumni Award in 1976, and his contributions to the community were recognized with the Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Howe is survived by his five children along with many other relatives. His funeral is scheduled for Feb. 17 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today