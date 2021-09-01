Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hires New Executive Director
The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has hired a new executive director. Michael Olson will assume that role in October when he takes over for outgoing director Mary Mitchell.
Olson is a Bemidji State University graduate, and according to a press release from the food shelf, he has a strong background in non-profit leadership.
The public is invited to meet and welcome Olson at a meet-and-greet reception at the food shelf from 3-5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 28. Coffee and cookies will be served. Masks will be required when not actively eating and drinking, and distancing is encouraged.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.