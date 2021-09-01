Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hires New Executive Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has hired a new executive director. Michael Olson will assume that role in October when he takes over for outgoing director Mary Mitchell.

Olson is a Bemidji State University graduate, and according to a press release from the food shelf, he has a strong background in non-profit leadership.

The public is invited to meet and welcome Olson at a meet-and-greet reception at the food shelf from 3-5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 28. Coffee and cookies will be served. Masks will be required when not actively eating and drinking, and distancing is encouraged.

