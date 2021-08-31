Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Allowing Visits Twice Per Month

Betsy Melin — Aug. 30 2021

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is temporarily allowing customers to visit the food shelf twice per month instead of the usual frequency of once a month.

This is an effort to make sure produce is not thrown away or wasted, as visits to the food shelf have been down to less than half of normal in recent weeks. Produce is donated from gardens and grown on the food shelf’s farm.

The visits can come any time within the calendar month and can be helpful for those visiting. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM until 3 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Business: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Keeps the Name, Changes Focus

Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses

Bemidji Community Food Shelf to Host “Breakfast on the Farm”

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Hosts Pop-Up Pantry Following Storms

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.