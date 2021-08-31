Bemidji Community Food Shelf Allowing Visits Twice Per Month
The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is temporarily allowing customers to visit the food shelf twice per month instead of the usual frequency of once a month.
This is an effort to make sure produce is not thrown away or wasted, as visits to the food shelf have been down to less than half of normal in recent weeks. Produce is donated from gardens and grown on the food shelf’s farm.
The visits can come any time within the calendar month and can be helpful for those visiting. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM until 3 PM.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.