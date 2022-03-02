Bemidji City Council Members Provide Updates in Committee Reports

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji City Council members shared important updates Monday night in their respective council reports. Although the reports are not often shared, work sessions that focus on the councilors’ accounts can assist in keeping everyone up to date.

A call-to-order started the Bemidji City Council’s latest work session. With six of the seven members present, the council convened to share their reports for the first time this year. City manager Nate Mathews says the work sessions are a good time to catch up with each other, as many of the counselors serve on various committees.

A major topic that came up multiple times throughout the meeting were best options of communication. Discussion of how to further conduct the weekly newsletter or even keep constant lines of communication open with each ward signified the importance of the council’s reports.

Ward 1 Counselor Audrey Thayer says the council report work session offer her a chance to keep those in her ward connected to what is happening throughout the city.

Points in the conversation included talk of the Bemidji Regional Airport, keeping lines of conversation open with tribes, and the upcoming Sanford Center management transition.

The Bemidji City Council will hold a special session on Friday to look over and possibly sign a new contract with ASM Global for management of the Sanford Center.

