Bemidji City Council Heard Housing Concerns At Packed City Hall Meeting

The Bemidji City Council had a full house to hear concerns on housing, and the possibility of improving housing in the City of Bemidji.

City staff gave details on where the city could go if allowed to go forward with their plans.

Tonight’s main focus for the city staff was making the cost of living affordable and available to the people in Bemidji, and having access to the money the city was granted by the state for housing.

The city staff are working on identifying and building a relationship with the state, county, and community on getting funds to improve the housing situation in the city.