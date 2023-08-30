Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Heard Housing Concerns At Packed City Hall Meeting

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 29 2023

The Bemidji City Council had a full house to hear concerns on housing, and the possibility of improving housing in the City of Bemidji.

City staff gave details on where the city could go if allowed to go forward with their plans.

Tonight’s main focus for the city staff was making the cost of living affordable and available to the people in Bemidji, and having access to the money the city was granted by the state for housing.

The city staff are working on identifying and building a relationship with the state, county, and community on getting funds to improve the housing situation in the city.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

The Bemidji Education Association Awards 2023

Bemidji State University Welcomes Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos

In Business: Rod’s Specialty Meats Reaching Its End in Bemidji

Bemidji United Way & Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host School Supply Drive ‘Stuff A Bus’

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.