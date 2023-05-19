Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Extends Search for Firm to Help Find New City Manager

Mary BalstadMay. 18 2023

The Bemidji City Council has decided to extend the search for a consulting firm to help find a new city manager for two more weeks.

With the council voting to hire a consulting firm and giving staff a week to line up proposals, only one firm, GovHR, responded in time for Monday night’s meeting.

As they only heard back from one firm, councilors voiced their concerns over not having any other proposals to compare services and prices. City legal explained some consultants did not send proposals due to being busy. Council members still wanted to give more time for proposals to come in.

“If that were to cost our council 30 to 60 days, I think that’s a sacrifice to make to get the hire right,” said Bemidji mayor Jorge Prince.

Other councilors shared their concerns with going back on the timeline they originally set. Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera put forward a motion to hire GovHR, but it failed in a 4-3 vote.

“Is it worth it to council for an extra 30 days? We’re talking about our staff and city residents,” Rivera said. “And yes, it is really important to get it right. But there is no guarantee that we are going to get more than one.”

The council voted 6-1 to accept proposals until May 31. This would give city staff time for their June 5 regular meeting. Councilor At-Large Audrey Thayer was the only vote in dissent, saying this was not enough time for the search.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Public Arts Commission Voices Concerns Over Lack of Communication

Bemidji Area Law Enforcement to Hold Peace Officers Memorial Service

Bemidji Rotary Hosts 8th Annual Blood Screening Event with Sanford Health

Lincoln Elementary in Bemidji Celebrates Reading Corps Program, Long-Time Tutor

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.