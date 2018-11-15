Bemidji Career Academies Host 1st Annual Champions Meeting

Bemidji Area Schools is looking to grow their Career Academies Program. Today, they hosted their first annual Bemidji Careers Academy Champions Meeting to gather support from the community.

The meeting served as an opportunity for current and potential partners of the Career Academies to get involved further. Over fifty business leaders were in attendance at the meeting today. The Career Academies already has 12 different fields students can go into, but in the future they’re hoping to expand even further by adding at least four more fields.

Brian Stefanich, the Bemidji Careers Academies director, says, “Right now, I know for sure we’re going to add law enforcement and fire rescue and culinary arts, agriculture working with Stitsworth Meats. We’re hoping to actually work with Bar 209 with our culinary arts program. Possibly cosmetology, textiles and, you know, we toss around mortuary sciences as well.”

The Bemidji Career Academies is always looking to expand its partnership. Those interested can contact Brian Stefanich at Brian_Stefanich@isd31.net