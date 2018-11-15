Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Career Academies Host 1st Annual Champions Meeting

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemidji Area Schools is looking to grow their Career Academies Program. Today, they hosted their first annual Bemidji Careers Academy Champions Meeting to gather support from the community.

The meeting served as an opportunity for current and potential partners of the Career Academies to get involved further. Over fifty business leaders were in attendance at the meeting today. The Career Academies already has 12 different fields students can go into, but in the future they’re hoping to expand even further by adding at least four more fields.

Brian Stefanich, the Bemidji Careers Academies director, says, “Right now, I know for sure we’re going to add law enforcement and fire rescue and culinary arts, agriculture working with Stitsworth Meats. We’re hoping to actually work with Bar 209 with our culinary arts program. Possibly cosmetology, textiles and, you know, we toss around mortuary sciences as well.”

The Bemidji Career Academies is always looking to expand its partnership. Those interested can contact Brian Stefanich at Brian_Stefanich@isd31.net

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Country Star Dwight Yoakam Coming To Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: Preparations Underway For Ski Season

Bemidji City Council Member Hospitalized In Fargo

Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Kicks Off

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji’s Evette Morgan to Play Softball at Chipola College

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and pen was put to paper across the area as local high schoolers announced their choices for where to go to
Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji's Evette Morgan to Play Softball at Chipola College

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

20 for 20: Cuyuna Trails Economy (2015)

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Brainerd Sends A Handful Of Athletes To The College Level

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Community Input Sought On Brainerd Comprehensive Plan

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.