Bemidji Bus Line Brings Awareness to Staggering Halt Due to COVID-19

The Bemidji Bus Line is working in partnership with hundreds of motor coach bus companies from around the country that are headed to the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall in Washington D.C this week. The bus lines plan to bring awareness to an industry that has come to a staggering halt due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Motor Coaches Rolling For Awareness” is a one-day event to remind Congress that motor coach operators are seeking federal grants and loans to keep many of these family-owned businesses running. The Bemidji Bus Line has been in business since 1922 and has had to lay off 90 percent of its workers.

Bemidji Bus Line owners hope that business will return once the stay-at-home order is lifted, and they will continue to follow safety and sanitary guidelines to keep travelers safe.

