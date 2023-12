Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji and Roseau were tied 2-2 in the third, but Bemidji’s Griffin Dewar was able to put it away, giving the team a 3-2 win at home. The Lumberjacks grab their third win of the season, while the Rams stay above .500 at 5-3.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today