They say a tie is like kissing your sister, which is pretty bad, but now imagine it happens against your rival.

Last year in their only meeting of the season, Brainerd and Bemidji boys’ hockey did just that, playing to a 4-4 tie. On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks hosted the Warriors and came out on top by a score of 3-1.

