Bemidji Begins 2022 Street Renewal Project at Ridgeway Avenue
The city of Bemidji will start their Street Renewal 2022 Project on July 5th. This project is in partnership with Northern Paving Inc.
Reconstruction will begin at Ridgeway Ave. NW from Paul Bunyan Drive and go to 30th Street NW. Working hours for this project will be from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Friday. Road work will occur on some Saturdays as well. While some roads will be closed off to thru traffic, the area will remain passable to residents living in the construction zone. Detours on adjacent streets will be available to local traffic.
According to the city of Bemidji’s Engineering Department, the project is scheduled to be completed by September of 2022. Questions about the project can be directed to the Bemidji Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.