Bemidji Awarded Bird City Designation

Hastings and Saint Paul, Minnesota have something in common: they’re the first two Minnesota Bird Cities, and now Bemidji is on the list. There are a few requirements to receive the title of a Bird City.

“Improving habitats for birds,” said Mississippi Audobon Headwaters Society Board Member Peter Buesseler. “Another has to do with supporting conservation action in town across a whole range of environmental issues, and a third has to do with reducing threats to birds.”

Presented by the Audobon Minnesota Society, a Bird City designation recognizes a community with bird-friendly initiatives.

“Bemidji State University campus has several pollinator gardens and lake shore restorations that have utilized native plants,” said Buesseler.

A ceremony was held at Cameron Park, and Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht was present to accept the certificate and says the designation can help promote birding.

“Hopefully will be a way to attract tourists here, and people in our community will really appreciate that we have paid attention to our habitat and to the birds,” said Albrecht.

Although the loon is the state bird, purple martins also call Bemidji home.

“They’re summering in the north to take advantage of the abundant insects, and Lake Bemidji certainly provides abundant insects,” said Bemidji State University Professor Dr. Brian Hiller. “Including the new houses I found last week, we probably have 120 breeding pairs in Bemidji.”

The celebration also coincided with International Migratory Bird Day.