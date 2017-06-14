DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Awarded Bird City Designation

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

Hastings and Saint Paul, Minnesota have something in common: they’re the first two Minnesota Bird Cities, and now Bemidji is on the list. There are a few requirements to receive the title of a Bird City.

“Improving habitats for birds,” said Mississippi Audobon Headwaters Society Board Member Peter Buesseler. “Another has to do with supporting conservation action in town across a whole range of environmental issues, and a third has to do with reducing threats to birds.”

Presented by the Audobon Minnesota Society, a Bird City designation recognizes a community with bird-friendly initiatives.

“Bemidji State University campus has several pollinator gardens and lake shore restorations that have utilized native plants,” said Buesseler.

Mayor Rita Albrecht accepting Bird City Designation award

A ceremony was held at Cameron Park, and Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht was present to accept the certificate and says the designation can help promote birding.

“Hopefully will be a way to attract tourists here, and people in our community will really appreciate that we have paid attention to our habitat and to the birds,” said Albrecht.

Although the loon is the state bird, purple martins also call Bemidji home.

“They’re summering in the north to take advantage of the abundant insects, and Lake Bemidji certainly provides abundant insects,” said Bemidji State University Professor Dr. Brian Hiller. “Including the new houses I found last week, we probably have 120 breeding pairs in Bemidji.”

The celebration also coincided with International Migratory Bird Day.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week Is Happening In Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: Spring Bird Hike

Bald Eagles on Spring Migration Back to Minnesota

DNR Officials Band Geese in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Fosston Prepares For Second Trip To State Tournament

The Greyhounds baseball program made a state appearance back in 2010, but hope for different results the second time around.
Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Latest Stories

Fosston Prepares For Second Trip To State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Monster Truck Madness

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Bemidji Police Department Releases Photos From Ongoing Investigation

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Competitors Face Off In 25th Annual Great American Think-Off

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

BBB Warns Pet Lovers About Recent Puppy Scams

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.