Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

Bemidji Area Women Honored at 3rd Annual Women United Tribute Award Breakfast

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 24 2019

Five honorable women – Sue Engel, Rita Albrecht, Joy Johnson, Ruth Sherman, and Andrea Kingbird – were recognized today at the third annual Women United Tribute Award breakfast for their passion, expertise and the resources they provide in the Bemidji community.

Kingbird, who is executive director of the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, said, “It’s extremely humbling and I just look around the community and I look around the people that I work with and I’m overwhelmed with the support that I have from them. I really feel like, for me to be singled out for an award, again it’s surprising, but there’s so many of us in the community that really support each other. I look at all of those that are supporting me as being grateful, grateful to them to make it possible.”

Kingbird plays a huge role in the community by making sure that everyone who is in need of safety can access it through the Northwood Battered Women’s Shelter, which plans to add on a new facility.

“The new facility would give individuals that are being sheltered, more privacy, more choice. It would double our capacity to serve people needing shelter, but also what the new facility would do is make us more accessible to the public to people that are living in the community that are accessing our services,” said Kingbird.

Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack was the keynote speaker for the event, and although Mack has not personally faced challenges in the workforce because of her gender, she knows the problem still exists.

“The Bemidji community, based on my experience, I think we’ve got all the support that we need. I think for women some of what holds us back is our own concern and trepidation about whether we can or should do something, and I think that’s unfounded that Bemidji has been great in demonstrating, we’ll support women because they add value to what we do,” said Mack.

Mack believes that women in the community have all the support and resources they need to become successful.

“I would tell myself to not ever be concerned that my gender becomes a roadblock that there really is good support for women and by women being on boards and in committees and in organizations that it brings excellent balance to the decisions and outcomes of those organizations,” stated Mack.

Today’s breakfast honored five women, but in the Bemidji community all women are recognized for their support, resources and impact they leave in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

In Focus: Hands-On Learning At The Headwaters Science Center

Latest Story

One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

About 40 firefighters from the Shevlin, Solway, and Bagley Fire Departments battled a house fire Thursday night in Shevlin, just west of Bemidji.
Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Latest Stories

One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Community Theater: An Evening With Andrew Lloyd Webber

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Celebrates Unity Day

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Final Pillager Gap Series To Be Presented At Sylvan Town Hall On Tuesday

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.