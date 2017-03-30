DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Area Schools Special Education Bus Involved In Crash

Mal Meyer
Mar. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

Photos taken by Mal Meyer.

Photos taken by Mal Meyer.

A Bemidji Area Schools bus transporting special education students was involved in a crash early Thursday morning. The four people, including two students, on the bus were not injured.

The incident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Justice rd NW and Irvine Ave NW.

Superientendent James Hess confirms to Lakeland News that the bus was on route when the crash occurred in Northern Township.

A student from Horrace May Elementary, a student from Bemidji High School, a paraprofessional and a driver were on the bus at the time. The students were checked at the scene and checked again at their schools by a nurse for any injuries.

Hess said he went with other administrators to the scene and was able to notify the families.

Hess said that the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s office has not returned a request for comment.

A transportation representative for the District said the bus sustained minor damage.

The condition of the driver of the car underneath the bus was not available.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

School Bus Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Bemidji School Bus Filled With Children Involved In Crash

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team States Their Case

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

0

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Dept. Reminds Residents To Stay Off The Ice

After an ice rescue east of Bemidji on Big Lake, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department is reminding the public to stay off the lakes.
Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Recently Added

Beltrami County Sheriff's Dept. Reminds Residents To Stay Off The Ice

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Angler Saved By Law Enforcement After Falling Through The Ice On Big Lake

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.