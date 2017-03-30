Bemidji Area Schools Special Education Bus Involved In Crash

A Bemidji Area Schools bus transporting special education students was involved in a crash early Thursday morning. The four people, including two students, on the bus were not injured.

The incident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Justice rd NW and Irvine Ave NW.

Superientendent James Hess confirms to Lakeland News that the bus was on route when the crash occurred in Northern Township.

A student from Horrace May Elementary, a student from Bemidji High School, a paraprofessional and a driver were on the bus at the time. The students were checked at the scene and checked again at their schools by a nurse for any injuries.

Hess said he went with other administrators to the scene and was able to notify the families.

Hess said that the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s office has not returned a request for comment.

A transportation representative for the District said the bus sustained minor damage.

The condition of the driver of the car underneath the bus was not available.