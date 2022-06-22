Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Electric Raises Over $5,000 for United Way of the Bemidji Area

Mary BalstadJun. 22 2022

Beltrami Electric recently raised and donated $5,625 for United Way of the Bemidji Area.

On May 7th, Beltrami Electric held their annual Indoor Garage Sale. Returning after a two-year postponement due to COVID-19, the garage sale saw over 1,500 people attend. The proceeds from vendors booth rentals, entrance fees and concession stands all went toward the total amount donated to United Way of the Bemidji Area.

United Way thanks all who attended and supported the garage sale. This thanks includes their sponsors, such as Ross Lewis Signs, Bemidji National Guard Armory, Portable John Rental & Service, and Raphael’s Bakery.

