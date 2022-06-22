Beltrami Electric Raises Over $5,000 for United Way of the Bemidji Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beltrami Electric recently raised and donated $5,625 for United Way of the Bemidji Area.

On May 7th, Beltrami Electric held their annual Indoor Garage Sale. Returning after a two-year postponement due to COVID-19, the garage sale saw over 1,500 people attend. The proceeds from vendors booth rentals, entrance fees and concession stands all went toward the total amount donated to United Way of the Bemidji Area.

United Way thanks all who attended and supported the garage sale. This thanks includes their sponsors, such as Ross Lewis Signs, Bemidji National Guard Armory, Portable John Rental & Service, and Raphael’s Bakery.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today