Beltrami County GOP and DFL Parties React to Trump’s Upcoming Visit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he will be making a campaign stop in Bemidji at the end of next week, with his campaign calling it the “Great American Comeback” event. The rally marks the first time a president has ever visited Bemidji.

For Rich Siegert, chairman of the Republican Party PBOU in Beltrami County, that means a lot. He says it will be an important event and that he’s also seen a large reaction from his party about the news so far. For Beltrami County DFL chairman Curtiss Hunt, he believes Trump’s visit is a reflection of turning political tides in the area. He also acknowledges the historic nature of the event.

Trump will be arriving on the 18th, which also represents the first day of in-person early voting in the state. Hunt believes this is why Trump chose this date and thinks it will have an effect on the polls. Siegert, on the other hand, does not think the timing will have an effect on voting, believing that those who will vote early have already made their mind up on a candidate.

The recent Trump rally in Michigan drew in a crowd of an estimated 9,000 to 10,000 people. The Bemidji event will take place at Bemidji Aviation Services, but they do not yet have an estimate for the number of people who will be present. They also have no say in the layout or COVID-19 precautions being taken at the event – that will be up to campaign staff. The event is planned to open its doors at 1 PM and will start at 4 PM. General admission tickets are available for reservation online now.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today