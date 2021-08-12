Beltrami County Considered in High Level Transmission Category for COVID-19

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County has been placed in the “high” level category of transmission of COVID-19.

According to a release from Beltrami County Public Health, Beltrami County is among the many jurisdictions seeing a substantial increase in cases. In the past seven days, Beltrami County has seen a 221% increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

Just 10 days ago, Beltrami County was only monitoring 1 or 2 cases, but now are monitoring 94 cases. This increase places Beltrami County in the “high” level category of transmission. Transmission rates are divided into four categories: low, moderate, substantial, and high. As many as 80% of the positive cases statewide are a result of the Delta variant.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health base their mask guidance around these transmission levels. The recommendation for areas in the substantial and high categories is to wear masks in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

While the percentage remains low, some of the cases are also happening in fully vaccinated individuals, known as breakthrough cases. It is important to remember that vaccine breakthrough is not a measure of vaccine efficacy: it is simply an indicator of the progression of disease in relationship to vaccination rates and other factors.

The vaccines are still doing their job: protecting against severe disease and death. In fact, 97% of people entering hospitals for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. COVID-19 cases are particularly surging in areas of low vaccination rates. Vaccines not only protect those who get them, they limit the ability of the virus to mature, get stronger and more resilient which, in turn, protects everyone.

Vaccines are free and available at the Public Health Office, Sanford Health, and other healthcare and pharmacy locations. Beltrami County encourages the public to remain self-vigilant to protect themselves, their friends and neighbors. There are many layers of protection they recommend adding to help keep everyone safe, including washing hands, staying home when sick or exposed, physical distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated.

