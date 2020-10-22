Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County 4-H Hosting Fun Fall Activities

Betsy Melin — Oct. 21 2020

Despite early snow on the ground, in Beltrami County, the 4-H Extension is working to hold on to fall with some fun activities for children involved.

Even with COVID-19 requiring social distancing, it hasn’t meant an end to activities. Besides offering virtual programming for youth involved, 4-H is also hosting a pumpkin decorating contest and a drive-thru trick-or-treat event this year.

The drive-thru event will run on Halloween at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

