Beltrami Co. Residents Recognized as Sheriff’s Volunteers of the Year

Two Beltrami County residents were recognized by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association as the MSA 2020 Sheriff’s Volunteers of the Year.

The Sheriff’s Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to the civilian who volunteers their time in support of the office of sheriff and the community. Dr. Ralph Morris and Dr. Donna Morris were nominated by Sheriff Ernie Beitel for their voluntary support as members of the Emergency Operations Team. Ralph and Donna, prior to retirement, worked in preventative medicine and public health preparedness in responding to disasters at the local, state, and federal levels.

From March 2020, until they were nominated on September 11, 2020, both Ralph and Donna had donated a combined 775 hours to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and community.

