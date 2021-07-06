Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Residents Recognized as Sheriff’s Volunteers of the Year

Lakeland News — Jul. 5 2021

Two Beltrami County residents were recognized by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association as the MSA 2020 Sheriff’s Volunteers of the Year.

The Sheriff’s Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to the civilian who volunteers their time in support of the office of sheriff and the community. Dr. Ralph Morris and Dr. Donna Morris were nominated by Sheriff Ernie Beitel for their voluntary support as members of the Emergency Operations Team. Ralph and Donna, prior to retirement, worked in preventative medicine and public health preparedness in responding to disasters at the local, state, and federal levels.

From March 2020, until they were nominated on September 11, 2020, both Ralph and Donna had donated a combined 775 hours to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Fire Department Warns of Fire Concerns With 4th of July Fireworks

Six Men Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Beltrami County

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Attempted Armed Robbery in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.