Beltrami Co. Jailor Arraigned for Criminal Sexual Conduct with 15-Year-Old Girl
A Beltrami County jailor has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.
25-year-old Hobson Pierre told investigators he met the girl through a dating app and also spoke with the girl on Snapchat. He admitted to having intercourse with the girl in the back of his vehicle on Oct. 5 but said the girl told him she was 18.
Court documents show Hobson was arraigned on Dec. 1 and that he posted non-cash bond of $60,000 today. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.