Beltrami Co. Board Decides on Crown Property for New Jail Site

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Betrami County took one step forward today on the new jail site with a purchase agreement – or rather, a donation agreement.

After almost three months of work, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners came to a decision today on where to place the new jail and chose the Crown Property, located in the southern part of Bemidji along Pioneer St. SE. This decision followed a public hearing where citizens did not support the other option of the Quello Property.

The Crown Property is zoned as industrial, which is one of the biggest factors towards choosing the site along with the price tag, or lack thereof. The Crown Property will be a donation from the current owner.

“We will certainly want to do our due diligence and make sure that as generous as this donation has been, that we’re not accepting a property that doesn’t work for some reason,” explained Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry at today’s meeting. “We don’t anticipate this. But, if there was to be something that kept the property from being utilized as a jail, we wouldn’t want to take the property on.”

Clauses the county must follow include using the land only for a jail and having the groundbreaking within five years of the agreement closure.

The anticipated transfer will take place 30 days after the due diligence period.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today