Beltrami County Citizens Share Thoughts on New Jail Site Proposals

Beltrami County citizens shared their thoughts on the two jail sites currently under consideration at August 15’s county board meeting.

The two locations are called the Crown Property along Pioneer Street SE and the Quello Property along Carr Lake Road SE. While these choices meet all of the county’s requirements, today’s meeting answered the question if the locations met the public’s needs.

When citizens took to the podium for the public hearing, a majority did not support choosing the Quello Property due to its proximity to residential or other commercial sites.

The two properties being considered were chosen after the county withdrew their initial offer for the Wiebolt Property following public feedback and a zoning moratorium from the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board.

The prices for the proposed sites were shared at the meeting as well. The Quello Property would cost $360,000. The Crown Property would be at no cost, as the owner is looking to donate the land to the county. Both of the proposals would have contingencies attached to them.

No official action was taken at the meeting. A special meeting is planned for Wednesday, August 23 at 9 a.m. to discuss property purchases.

