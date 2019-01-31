Baxter Looks To Make Crossing Highway 371 Easier For Pedestrians

Pedestrians and bikers in the city of Baxter may have an easier and safer route to travel on in the next few years. At the city’s comprehensive planning update, the city of Baxter decided it was time to look into possible ways of making travel across Highway 371 easier for pedestrians and bikers.

The city currently has cameras set up along Highway 371 conducting a study on where the best possible place for a pedestrian bridge would be. Baxter is currently looking for locations between Excelsior and Woida Road on Highway 371 for the bridge. In the past, many citizens have expressed their concerns about trying to cross the busy highway.

“[Highways] 210 and 371 are wonderful assets to the community, but from a biking and pedestrian standpoint it could be a barrier,” Joshua Doty, Baxter’s Community Development Director, said. “It’s important to allow bikers and pedestrians access to the community, allowing a free flow within the community is really important.”

Right now, there is no timetable for the project as the city is still in the early phases of the project.