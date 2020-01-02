Baxter Crisis Line and Referral Service Ready To Help During The Holidays

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

During the holiday season, it’s important to remember that there are people dealing with mental health problems. The Crisis Line and Referral Service in Baxter is available to those that need someone to talk to.

“We’re really busy during the holidays, there is all kinds of shopping and friends and family, and get-togethers and food and baking, and then afterwards sometimes people are left all by themselves or they are single moms and they have bills coming in, and how do you pay for those, and there are heat expenses and it can get very depressing,” said Crisis Line And Referral Service Executive Director Mary Marana.

“We have all kinds of resources available, and if you’re in that place where you just don’t think that you can go on, we do have mental health professionals on call so that we can hook you up with a couple minutes so there’s help available,” said Marana.

Whether you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health issue, the crisis line is available 24 hours a day, with volunteers standing by ready to take your call. You can reach the Crisis Line and Referral Service at 218-828-HELP (4357) or 1-800-462-5525.

