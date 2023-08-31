Baxter Assisted Living Facility Found Responsible for Financial Exploitation & Neglect
A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for financial exploitation of a resident and neglect of a resident.
Back in February of this year, the MDH investigation found Diamond Willow Assisted Living responsible for maltreatment of a resident who died of septic shock.
Now, MDH has determined that in July a nurse at Diamond Willow financially exploited a resident when she directed unlicensed personnel to remove morphine from one resident’s supply and use it for a different resident.
The Department of Health also determined the facility and the nurse were responsible for maltreatment:
- Failed to assess a residents health status after resident received morphine from another resident’s morphine supply.
- The two residents required different dosages of the morphine
- No documentation system in place to track the amounts of morphine staff removed from the bottle
- The facility failed to implement policies and procedures to prohibit unlicensed staff from having access to narcotic medications.
- The facility failed to implement measures to prevent risk of incident reoccurring
Diamond Willow is a facility that provides memory care and assisted living services for up to 26 residents.
