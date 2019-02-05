Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“Back to Basics” Fair Teaches People About Sustainable Living

Anthony Scott
Feb. 4 2019
Leave a Comment

Sustainable living refers to a lifestyle that tries to reduce the amount of Earth’s resources that are used. Over the weekend a sustainable living fair was held in Pine River to help people get “Back to Basics”.

Whether it’s making your own coffee or learning how to raise your own chickens people from Central Minnesota were learning many ways they can better their lives and live a sustainable lifestyle, at the Back to Basics sustainable living fair.

“Sustainable living as we talk about it is essentially that we want to be better prepared to deal with whatever comes,” Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director, said.

At the fair, there were nearly 50 different workshops helping people achieve a sustainable lifestyle.

“The topics that are covered today are so broad,” Swanson said. “From how to keep chickens, to how to turn T-shirts into a quilt.”

There are numerous ways that you can help the environment and achieve a sustainable lifestyle, anything from the soap that you use to the food that you eat can make a difference.

“One of the key things is to use natural soap, instead of an imposter which is sodium lauryl sulfate,” Christine Jones, Pure Soap Flake Company’s Owner, said. “It cleans by corrosion, creates acidic soil, promoted as natural, but actually very harmful to the waterways.”

People also learned about a more modern way to farm with hydroponics.

“It’s sustainable, you use a lot less water, you use 70-90 percent less water with hydroponics,” Dan Swanson, Extended Seasons Indoor Gardening Owner, said. “It’s cleaner, and you get faster growth.”

Hydroponics could be the future of farming, but the event’s keynote speaker, Kent Solberg is trying to save traditional farming by talking about the importance of soil health.

“Farmers understand that soil is the basis of their business, it’s the basis of their livelihood, and I think we’ve walked away from some of that with the industrial farming model. This is bringing it back full circle,” Kent Solberg, Back to Basics’ Keynote Speaker, said. “If we have healthy soil we have healthy plants, if we have healthy plants we have healthy livestock, if we have healthy plants and livestock we have healthy people, and that’s absolutely huge.”

The Back to Basics fair achieved its goal leaving people with many new tips to live a cleaner and more sustainable lifestyle.

Happy Dancing Turtle spends most of its time educating children on living a sustainable lifestyle, and the organization plans to return for their 14th “Back to Basics” fair next year.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Legislative-Citizen Commission On Minnesota Resources Accepting Proposals For Projects In 2020

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Kathy Moore Receives John Yourd Pillar Award

US Senate Passes $867 Billion Farm Bill

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

V Mello said

Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Animkii Dewe'igan said

Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More

Latest Story

In Business: Lonesome Cottage Is Country’s Largest Rustic Furniture Manufacturer

In the town of Pequot Lakes there is a company that holds the title of being the largest manufacturer of rustic furniture in the country.
Posted on Feb. 4 2019

Latest Stories

In Business: Lonesome Cottage Is Country's Largest Rustic Furniture Manufacturer

Posted on Feb. 4 2019

Four Arrested After Attempting To Shut Down Enbridge Pipeline

Posted on Feb. 4 2019

CLC Student Awarded NCLEX Scholarship

Posted on Feb. 4 2019

MnDOT Urges Drivers To Be Careful Around Snowplows

Posted on Feb. 4 2019

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Makes Comeback In Win Over Pequot Lakes

Posted on Feb. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.