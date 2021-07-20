Authorities Investigating Storage Unit Burglaries in Morrison County
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about the burglary of several storage units in Genola.
Deputies found about 10 units were broken into last Friday at KO Storage of Pierz, located just west of Highway 25 off of Highway 27. Nine of the storage units had their locks cut off by a power tool, possibly an electric grinder. It is unknown at this time when the thefts occurred or what is missing.
If you have information regarding these thefts, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.
