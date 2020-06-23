Lakeland PBS

ATV Crash Results In Fatality In Longville

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 23 2020

A 57-year-old man was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were performed at a residence in Longville. The man was involved in an ATV crash earlier in the day.

According to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 21st at 8:10 p.m., their office received a report of a medical emergency at a residence in Longville, MN. EMS arrived and began treating an adult male. It was learned that the male had been involved in an ATV crash earlier in the day. Deputies arrived and continued the investigation. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the 57-year-old man of Eden Prairie, is being withheld until family members are notified. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Longville Fire Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

UPDATE: Body of Missing Person Recovered in Mississippi River Identified

Victim in Fatal Car Crash In Motley Identified

Two Separate Cass County Crashes End With Deaths

Cass County Deputy Who Fired Weapon in Officer-Involved Shooting in Backus Identified

Latest Stories

New Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Slow in Minnesota

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Minnesota Physician's Firework Safety Tips

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

BSU's Serratore Thinks CCHA Got It Right with Lucia Hiring

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

BSU's Serratore Thinks CCHA Got It Right with Lucia Hiring

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Former Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Confronted in Viral Video After Posting Bail

Posted on Jun. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.