ATV Crash Results In Fatality In Longville

A 57-year-old man was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were performed at a residence in Longville. The man was involved in an ATV crash earlier in the day.

According to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 21st at 8:10 p.m., their office received a report of a medical emergency at a residence in Longville, MN. EMS arrived and began treating an adult male. It was learned that the male had been involved in an ATV crash earlier in the day. Deputies arrived and continued the investigation. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the 57-year-old man of Eden Prairie, is being withheld until family members are notified. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Longville Fire Department.

