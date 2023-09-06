Attendance at This Year’s Minnesota State Fair Just Under 2022’s Total

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Great Minnesota Get-Together wrapped up Monday, and the final attendance count is in.

Over the 12-day event, the Minnesota State Fair saw its sixth best-attended year with over 1.8 million people. That was just under last year’s total, where nearly 7,000 more people attended the fair.

The highest attended day this year was the first Saturday with over 212,000 people. The lowest daily number the state fair saw this year was the opening Thursday at about 106,000 attendees.

This year also saw good things come in threes, where Visit Bemidji’s third visit to the fair earned them a “Best Award” recognition.

