Visit Bemidji Wins “Best” Award At Minnesota State Fair

Lakeland News — Aug. 31 2023

Out of nearly 1,000 exhibitors, concessions, attractions, and food & beverage vendors at this year’s Minnesota State Fair, only 12 we named the very best.

Northern Minnesota had representation as one of the best booths with Visit Bemidji’s tourism exhibit in the education building.

The “Best Award” recipients all exemplify certain characteristics the State Fair looks for. Some factors include customer service, positive and knowledgeable staff, a high visual presentation, and presenting quality products or services.

For Visit Bemidji’s exhibit, it showed not only the places and things of the area, but the people as well.

This is the third year Visit Bemidji has had a booth at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The booth brought back their giant video screen and photo booth for this year.

By — Lakeland News

